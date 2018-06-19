Canadian National Railway to invest C$210 mln in Saskatchewan

June 19 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said on Tuesday it plans to invest C$210 million in Saskatchewan this year to expand its railway network across the province.

Canada’s largest railway operator said the investment was part of its C$3.4 billion capital program in 2018.

The company had earlier announced investments of around C$130 million in Manitoba, C$340 million in British Columbia, C$320 million in Alberta and around C$210 million in Quebec.