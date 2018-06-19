FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 12:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canadian National Railway to invest C$210 mln in Saskatchewan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said on Tuesday it plans to invest C$210 million in Saskatchewan this year to expand its railway network across the province.

Canada’s largest railway operator said the investment was part of its C$3.4 billion capital program in 2018.

The company had earlier announced investments of around C$130 million in Manitoba, C$340 million in British Columbia, C$320 million in Alberta and around C$210 million in Quebec.

$1 = 1.3273 Canadian dollars Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

