Canadian National Railway to invest C$320 mln in Alberta

June 12 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway said on Tuesday that it would invest C$320 million ($246.06 million) in Alberta to expand its railway network in the province. CN Railway said last week that it would invest C$340 million in British Columbia and C$130 million in Manitoba, as part of its C$3.4 billion capital program for 2018.

The investments come at the same time Canadian rail operators have been trying to unclog bottlenecks that left commodities trapped in landlocked western provinces this past winter. ($1 = 1.3005 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)