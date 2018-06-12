FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 12, 2018 / 12:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canadian National Railway to invest C$320 mln in Alberta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway said on Tuesday that it would invest C$320 million ($246.06 million) in Alberta to expand its railway network in the province. CN Railway said last week that it would invest C$340 million in British Columbia and C$130 million in Manitoba, as part of its C$3.4 billion capital program for 2018.

The investments come at the same time Canadian rail operators have been trying to unclog bottlenecks that left commodities trapped in landlocked western provinces this past winter. ($1 = 1.3005 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.