CORRECTED-Canadian National Railway to invest C$210 million in Quebec

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to C$210 from C$200)

June 14 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said on Thursday it plans to invest around C$210 million in Quebec this year to expand its railway network across the province.

The investment is part of the company’s C$3.4 billion capital program in 2018.

Last week, Canada’s largest railway operator said it would invest around C$130 million in Manitoba, C$340 in British Columbia and around C$320 million in Alberta as it looks to expand its networks across the provinces.