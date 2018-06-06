CORRECTED-Canadian National Railway to invest C$340 million in British Columbia

(Removes reference to tentative labor agreement wrongly attributed to the company in paragraph 3)

June 6 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway said on Wednesday it would invest about C$340 million ($264.06 million) in British Columbia to expand its railway network and hire more crew in the province.

The expansion is part of the Canadian railroad operator’s C$3.4 billion capital program.

The company said around 1,250 new conductors will be on ground before winter. ($1 = 1.2876 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)