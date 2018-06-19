UPDATE 1-Canadian National Railway to invest C$210 mln in Saskatchewan

June 19 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said on Tuesday it plans to invest C$210 million ($158 million) in Saskatchewan this year to expand its network across the province.

Canada’s largest railway operator is rolling out its biggest expansion in decades, including a roughly 20 percent boost to its workforce over two years by the end of 2018.

Canadian National Railway has also offered bonuses to attract more workers, as railway companies battle to unclog rail bottlenecks that left Canadian commodities trapped in landlocked western provinces this winter.

The company, which said on Tuesday the investment was part of its C$3.4 billion capital program for 2018, had earlier announced investments of around C$130 million in Manitoba, C$340 million in British Columbia, C$320 million in Alberta and around C$210 million in Quebec.