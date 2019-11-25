Cargill taking 'mitigation measures' during Canadian rail strike: spokeswoman

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Cargill Ltd , the Canadian arm of the U.S. agribusiness giant, has taken steps to ensure its customer needs are met during a strike at Canada’s biggest railway, Canadian National Railway Co , a spokeswoman said on Monday.

The strike by some 3,200 unionized employees entered its seventh day, leaving more than 30 vessels waiting on Canada’s West Coast.

“While Cargill is disappointed that this strike and the disruption of CN’s essential rail services could not be avoided, we hope it can be resolved swiftly,” spokeswoman Connie Tamoto said in a statement. “We have taken mitigation measures across all of our impacted businesses in Canada to ensure customer needs continue to be met.” (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)