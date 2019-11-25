Canada's labor union says no progress in talks with CN Rail

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Labor union Teamsters Canada said on Monday it has made no progress in reaching an agreement with Canadian National Railway Co, the country’s biggest railroad.

We are “no closer to reaching an agreement than when the strike began,” union spokesman Chris Monette told Reuters by phone.

Some 3,200 unionized employees with the Teamsters, including conductors and yard workers, hit picket lines to demand better working conditions and changes they say would make their jobs safer. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)