Canadian government says it is monitoring the CN Rail strike closely

OTTAWA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government on Tuesday said it would monitor the Canadian National Railway strike that is disrupting grain and oil deliveries as thousands of workers walked off the job for their first time in a decade.

“The Government of Canada understands the importance of the rail industry and its workers to the Canadian economy. While we are concerned about the impact of a work stoppage on Canadians, we remain hopeful they will reach an agreement,” a joint statement from the Labor and Transport Ministries said.

“We are monitoring the situation closely,” the statement said. (Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)