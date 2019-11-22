UPDATE 1-Canada's biggest rail strike in a decade drags on with no real progress

(Adds comments by union, CN, companies)

By Allison Lampert

MONTREAL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A strike at Canada’s biggest railroad, Canadian National Railway Co, entered its fourth day on Friday amid ongoing talks, but the Teamsters union said in a statement that “no substantive progress” has been made on key demands by striking workers.

Some 3,200 unionized employees, including conductors and yard workers, are hitting picket lines amid softening demand for freight services. The strike, the biggest in a decade, has sparked concerns about a propane shortage and slowed output at industrial plants, while triggering pleas for intervention by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

Montreal-based CN and its largest union said talks are continuing on Friday, but Teamsters Canada warned that “no substantive progress has been made on the union’s key workplace safety and health issues” since the strike began Nov. 19.

The Teamsters also suggested CN appeared to be manufacturing the propane shortage by deliberately choosing not to transport the product. CN is using managers to run small numbers of trains during the strike.

Industry and the premier of the Canadian province of Quebec have warned the strike was creating a looming shortage of propane, used to heat homes in some provinces and to fuel crop dryers for farmers.

“While CN is nowhere near operating at full capacity, we think enough trains are running to allow CN to supply Ontario and Quebec with propane,” said Lyndon Isaak, president of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference. “We wonder if CN is choosing not to ship goods like propane in order to manufacture a crisis.”

A CN spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment on the union’s statement. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal, additional reporting by Kelsey Johnson in Ottawa; Editing by Denny Thomas and Steve Orlofsky)