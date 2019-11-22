UPDATE 2-Canada's biggest rail strike in a decade drags on with no real progress -union

(Adds share reaction, analysts and business group comments)

By Allison Lampert and Kelsey Johnson

MONTREAL, OTTAWA Nov 22 (Reuters) - A strike at Canada’s biggest railroad, Canadian National Railway Co, entered its fourth day on Friday amid ongoing talks, but the Teamsters union said in a statement that “no substantive progress” has been made on key demands by striking workers.

Some 3,200 unionized employees, including conductors and yard workers, are hitting picket lines amid softening demand for freight services. Canada’s biggest rail strike in a decade has sparked concerns about a propane shortage and slowed output at industrial plants, while triggering pleas for intervention by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

Analysts warned on Friday that an extended strike could hit already slowing growth expected by year’s end.

A five-day strike could cost the Canadian economy between C$800 million and C$1.1 billion in the fourth quarter, TD Bank’s senior economist, Brian DePratto, said in an email

“We were already expecting real Q4 growth of only 1.0%, so an extended strike risks seeing a near flattening in economic activity to finish the year, and hit an already-challenged goods sector,” said CIBC’s Avery Shenfeld in a note.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business echoed calls of concern from hard hit sectors like agriculture, forestry and mining, urging Trudeau’s Liberal government to take steps to pass back-to-work legislation if the strike was not resolved by early next week. “A long strike could really hurt the economy, even trigger layoffs and closures,” said federation President Dan Kelly in a statement.

The union’s demands center on issues related to working conditions, including fatigue and rest breaks.

Teamsters Canada said “no substantive progress has been made on the union’s key workplace safety and health issues” since the strike began Nov. 19.

The Teamsters also suggested CN appeared to be manufacturing the propane shortage by deliberately choosing not to transport the product. CN is using managers to run small numbers of trains during the strike.

Industry and the premier of the Canadian province of Quebec have warned the strike was creating a shortage of propane, used to heat homes in some provinces and to fuel crop dryers for farmers.

“While CN is nowhere near operating at full capacity, we think enough trains are running to allow CN to supply Ontario and Quebec with propane,” said Lyndon Isaak, president of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference. “We wonder if CN is choosing not to ship goods like propane in order to manufacture a crisis.”

A CN spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment on the union’s statement.

CN Rail Chief Executive JJ Ruest said in a statement on Thursday he regretted that customers were inconvenienced and was committed to finding a solution. Montreal-based CN has proposed binding arbitration, an option that the Teamsters Canadian Rail Conference (TCRC) union has rejected.

CN stock dropped as much 1.4% in early trade, taking this week’s losses to more than 5%, while the Toronto exchange rose 0.8%. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal, additional reporting by Kelsey Johnson in Ottawa; Editing by Denny Thomas and Steve Orlofsky)