Canada's CN Rail to buy 60 more locomotives from GE

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said on Wednesday it would buy 60 additional locomotives from General Electric Co to meet growing demand for more shipment capacity.

Canada’s biggest railway operator had already ordered 200 locomotives from GE last December, with deliveries expected to be completed in 2020.

CN Rail and smaller rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd have also been investing in rail infrastructure to meet surging demand for transportation capacity from producers of grains and other commodities.

“With strong demand across our business, we continue to invest for the long haul with these locomotives that further expand the reliability and size of our fleet,” CN’s Chief Executive Officer JJ Ruest said in a statement.