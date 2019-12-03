CN Rail says workers' strike to hurt profit growth in 2019

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co cut its target for growth in adjusted profit for 2019 on Tuesday, citing impact of an eight-day strike by about 3,200 conductors and yard workers that led to delays in shipments.

The rail operator expects 2019 adjusted diluted per share growth in low to mid single-digit range compared with its previous forecast of growth in the high single-digit range.

Canada relies on CN and Canadian Pacific Railway to move products like crops, oil, potash, coal and other manufactured goods to ports and the United States. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)