Company News
July 23, 2019 / 8:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canadian National Railway quarterly profit rises 4%

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co reported a 4% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the country’s largest railroad operator shipped higher volumes of crude and refined petroleum products.

Net income rose to C$1.36 billion, or C$1.88 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$1.31 billion, or C$1.77 per share, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company’s revenue rose to C$3.96 billion ($3.01 billion) from C$3.63 billion. ($1 = 1.3146 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

