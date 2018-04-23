FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 23, 2018 / 8:06 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

CN Rail profit drops 16 pct on higher operating expenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co reported a 16.2 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Monday, hurt by higher operating expenses.

The Montreal-based company’s net income fell to C$741 million ($576.83 million), or C$1 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from C$884 million, C$1.16 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue, which dropped for the first time in four quarters, was down at C$3.19 billion compared with C$3.21 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2846 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.