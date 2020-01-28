CN Rail quarterly profit falls 24%

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co reported a nearly 24% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by a crippling eight-day strike in November that delayed shipments.

Net income at the largest railroad operator in Canada fell to C$873 million ($664.28 million), or C$1.22 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$1.14 billion, or C$1.56 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to C$3.58 billion from C$3.80 billion. ($1 = 1.3142 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)