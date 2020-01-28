Company News
January 28, 2020 / 9:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CN Rail quarterly profit falls 24%

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co reported a nearly 24% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by a crippling eight-day strike in November that delayed shipments.

Net income at the largest railroad operator in Canada fell to C$873 million ($664.28 million), or C$1.22 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$1.14 billion, or C$1.56 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to C$3.58 billion from C$3.80 billion. ($1 = 1.3142 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below