July 24, 2018 / 8:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CN Rail quarterly profit jumps 27 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway reported a 27 percent jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday as the railroad moved higher volumes of commodities including grains and fertilizers.

The company, which named Jean-Jacques Ruest chief executive officer earlier on Tuesday, said net income rose to C$1.31 billion ($995.82 million), or C$1.77 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from C$1.03 billion, or C$1.36 per share, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company said revenue rose to C$3.63 billion from C$3.33 billion. ($1 = 1.3155 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

