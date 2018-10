Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co’s third-quarter profit jumped 18.4 percent as the railroad moved higher volumes of grains and crude.

The company said on Tuesday net income rose to C$1.13 billion ($863.8 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from C$958 million, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$3.69 billion from C$3.22 billion. ($1 = 1.3082 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)