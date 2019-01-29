CN Rail's quarterly adjusted profit jumps 22 pct

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co’s quarterly adjusted profit rose 22 percent as the country’s top railroad operator transported higher volumes of petroleum crude and Canadian grain.

The Montreal-based company said on Tuesday adjusted net income rose to C$1.09 billion ($820.8 million) or C$1.49 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$897 million or C$1.20 per share a year earlier.

CN had recorded an income tax gain of C$1.76 billion in the same period last year.