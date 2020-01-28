UPDATE 1-CN Rail to buy back 16 mln shares after quarterly profit beats estimates

(Adds details on share buyback, rail strike, shares; compares with estimates)

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co on Tuesday beat analysts’ estimates for adjusted profit and said it would buy back up to 16 million common shares over the next one year.

Canada’s largest railroad operator has been ramping up its services to clear delayed shipments from a crippling eight-day strike in November.

However, CN Rail’s operating ratio, a closely watched productivity metric that measures expenses as a percentage of revenue, rose to 66% from 61.9% a year earlier. The lower the ratio, the more efficient a railroad.

Net income fell to C$873 million ($664.28 million), or C$1.22 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$1.14 billion, or C$1.56 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned C$1.25 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of C$1.20, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue fell to C$3.58 billion from C$3.80 billion, above analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. ($1 = 1.3142 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)