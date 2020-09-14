Canada 2020 total wheat production set to rise by 5.6% - Statscan

OTTAWA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Total Canadian wheat production in 2020 is set to increase by 5.6% from 2019, thanks largely to higher output of durum and winter wheat, according to estimates released by Statistics Canada on Monday.

Farmers on parts of the Prairies have had to contend with excessive rain and lower than average temperatures in the early part of the summer and above average temperatures in August, said Statscan. Canola production will dip by 0.4%, said the survey, based in part on satellite and agroclimatic data.