Canada ready to invest up to C$440 mln in green aerospace projects - PM

MONTREAL, July 15 (Reuters) - Canada is ready to invest up to a total of C$440 million in three aerospace companies in the province of Quebec, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday in a boost to the hard-hit sector ahead of an expected fall federal election.

The investment - designed to support new green aerospace projects - will be shared between training specialist CAE Inc , the Canadian unit of U.S. engine maker Pratt & Whitney and Textron, the parent company of Bell Helicopter, Trudeau told reporters. (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Franklin Paul)