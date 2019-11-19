Canada's De Havilland gets 11 more turboprop orders at Dubai Airshow

Nov 19 (Reuters) - De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Ltd said on Tuesday it had obtained 11 more orders for its Dash 8-400 plane at the Dubai Airshow, as it revives the recently acquired turboprop business from Bombardier Inc.

Aurora, a subsidiary of Aeroflot-Rossiyskiye Avialinii PAO , signed a letter of intent to purchase up to five Dash 8-400 aircraft, while the Republic of Ghana agreed to buy six aircraft during the Dubai Airshow, which runs between Nov. 17-21.

ACIA Aero Capital Ltd also signed a conditional purchase agreement to buy three Dash 8-400 aircraft, the company said in a separate statement.

Longview Aviation Capital closed its deal for the Q400 turboprop aircraft program from Canada’s Bombardier this year and revived its previous model name - Dash 8 - under a restored corporate brand of De Havilland Aircraft of Canada.

On Monday, De Havilland landed an order for 20 Dash 8-400 turboprops from lessor Palma Holding at the ongoing Dubai Airshow. (Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)