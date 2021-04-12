UPDATE 2-Air Canada says it has reached deal on C$5.9 bln aid package with Ottawa

(Recasts with official announcement)

OTTAWA/MONTREAL, April 12 (Reuters) - Air Canada, struggling with a collapse in traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Monday it reached a deal on a long-awaited aid package with Ottawa that would allow it to access up to C$5.9 billion ($4.69 billion).

The package consists of a series of debt and equity financing agreements with the Canadian government, the airline said in a statement.

Under the terms of the deal, the government will be able to buy C$500 million worth of shares in the airline.

Air Canada can borrow C$1.5 billion in the form of a secured revolving credit facility at a 1.5% premium to the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate and a further C$2.475 billion in the form of three unsecured non-revolving credit facilities of C$825 million each, it said.

Finance Minister Chrystia was to give details of the deal at a news conference later on Monday.

Canada’s largest carrier, which last year cut over half its workforce, or 20,000 jobs, and other regional airlines have been negotiating with the Liberal government for many months on a coronavirus aid package.

Air Canada and rival WestJet had pleaded for help for months as demand plummeted. Ottawa resisted, demanding the airlines restore some of the regional routes they had cut and promise to refund passengers who could not take flights they had booked. ($1 = 1.2567 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by David ljunggren in Ottawa, Allison Lampert in Montreal and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Dan Grebler)