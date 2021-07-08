Canadian budget carrier Flair to launch U.S. routes in October

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Canadian budget carrier Flair Airlines said on Thursday it will launch cross-border service to six sunny U.S. destinations starting Oct. 31, betting travel demand will return as Ottawa gradually eases restrictions designed to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

Canada, which is reopening the border with its southern neighbor in phases, recently said it would allow non-essential, fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and residents who test negative for the virus to return to the country without requiring a quarantine.

Ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) Flair is adding U.S. destinations after flying domestic routes during the pandemic. Flights from eight Canadian cities will go to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando-Sanford, Florida; Phoenix-Mesa, Arizona; Hollywood-Burbank, California; Palm Springs, California and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alberta-based Flair, which made headlines in March by handing Boeing Co a crucial order for its 737 MAX jets, has forged growth plans inspired by the austerity that transformed Hungary’s Wizz Air into one of Europe’s largest carriers.

Earlier this week, the country’s largest carrier Air Canada said it would resume 17 international routes as restrictions ease.