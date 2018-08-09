FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 9:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Toronto airports' screeners reject contract offer, approve strike mandate -union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Screening officers at two Toronto airports on Thursday rejected a three-year contract offer from employer Garda and authorized possible strike action, the International Association of Machinists said in a statement.

The estimated 2,400 officers at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, Canada’s busiest airport, along with smaller Billy Bishop, have not yet set a specific strike date, added Carlos DaCosta, the union’s air transport coordinator for Canada, by phone. Privately held Garda acts as a service provider on behalf of the Canadian Air Transportation Security Authority (CATSA), a crown corporation which collects fees from the traveling public to provide pre-board security screening for flights, the union said in the statement. (Reporting by Allison Lampert Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

