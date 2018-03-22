Canada's Alberta sees C$8.8 bln budget deficit in 2018-19

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta said on Thursday it will run a smaller-than-expected budget deficit in the coming fiscal year and vowed to balance the books in five years as it tightens spending.

Alberta, home to Canada’s vast oil sands, said it would run a deficit of C$8.8 billion ($6.82 billion) in the fiscal year 2018-19, less than its forecast of C$9.7 billion in 2017’s budget.