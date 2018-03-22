FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 9:28 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Canada's Alberta sees C$8.8 bln budget deficit in 2018-19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta said on Thursday it will run a smaller-than-expected budget deficit in the coming fiscal year and vowed to balance the books in five years as it tightens spending.

Alberta, home to Canada’s vast oil sands, said it would run a deficit of C$8.8 billion ($6.82 billion) in the fiscal year 2018-19, less than its forecast of C$9.7 billion in 2017’s budget.

$1 = 1.2903 Canadian dollars Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by Tom Brown

