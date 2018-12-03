UPDATE 1-Alberta to force oil output cuts to deal with price woes

(Adds Notley quotes, details, background)

By Julie Gordon

VANCOUVER, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said on Sunday that the Western Canadian province would mandate short-term oil production cuts to deal with a pipeline bottleneck that has led to a glut of crude in storage and driven down Canadian crude prices.

The left-leaning New Democratic Party government will force producers to cut output by 8.7 percent, or 325,000 barrels per day (bpd), until the excess crude in storage is drawn down. The cuts will then drop to 95,000 bpd until Dec. 31, 2019.

There are some 35 million barrels of oil in storage in Alberta, which is twice the normal level, the province said.

“When markets aren’t working, when companies are forced to sell our resources for pennies on the dollar, we must act,” Notley said in a live public address on Facebook.

The discount on Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend hit a record at $52.50 below the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark last month, which meant producers were getting about $14 a barrel compared with about $67 for WTI.

It has since narrowed slightly as the WTI benchmark price has fallen and crude by rail volumes has ramped up.

Notley said last week her government was moving ahead with plans to buy about 80 locomotives and 7,000 rail cars to boost crude by rail capacity by 120,000 bpd by mid-2020.