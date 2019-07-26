Alberta government eases oil production curtailments for September

CALGARY, Alberta, July 26 (Reuters) - The government of Canada’s main crude-producing province Alberta eased oil production curtailments for September on Friday, setting the new limit at 3.76 million barrels per day (bpd).

That is a 25,000 bpd increase on the August production limit and reflects increasing crude-by-rail shipments, lower crude storage inventories and improved efficiency on export pipelines out of Alberta, the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by Chris Reese)