FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Canada's Aphria to sell medical marijuana to Loblaws' pharmacy chain
Sections
Featured
Mortgage fraud frenzy spells peril for China’s banks
Special Report
China
Mortgage fraud frenzy spells peril for China’s banks
Cuts to Utah monuments anger tribes, environmentalists
Politics
Cuts to Utah monuments anger tribes, environmentalists
South Korea, U.S. launch air drills amid warnings of war
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
South Korea, U.S. launch air drills amid warnings of war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2017 / 9:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Canada's Aphria to sell medical marijuana to Loblaws' pharmacy chain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects time of trade resumption in last paragraph)

By Nichola Saminather

TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canadian marijuana producer Aphria Inc. said on Monday it had entered into an agreement to sell medical cannabis to Loblaw Companies’ pharmacy chain Shoppers Drug Mart.

Aphria will supply Shoppers with medical cannabis products to be sold online, the company said in a statement. The agreement is subject to government approval of Shoppers’ application to be a licensed producer, Aphria said.

Aphria inc shares were halted from trading ahead of the announcement and will resume trading at 4:30 p.m. EST in Toronto (2130 GMT). (Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.