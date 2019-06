June 3 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Monday reported a 25% fall in total May auto sales in Canada.

The company, which is one of the top carmakers in the country, sold 21,042 vehicles in May, with its Chrysler brand reporting a 56% plunge in sales.

Sales in the United States, however, rose 2.1% to 218,702 vehicles, as demand for both light-and heavy-duty pickup trucks remained strong.