May 1 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Wednesday reported a 9.8 percent fall in April sales in Canada.

The company, which is one of the top carmakers in the country, sold 20,802 vehicles in April, with its Chrysler brand reporting a 71 percent slump in sales.

Sales in the United States fell 6 percent, hurt by lower demand for its Jeep SUV brand and Dodge sedans. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)