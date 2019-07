July 2 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, on Wednesday reported a 4% fall in total June auto sales in Canada.

The company, which is one of the top carmakers in the country, sold 21,566 vehicles in June, with its Chrysler brand reporting a 30% fall in sales.

Sales in the United States, however, rose nearly 2% to 206,083, driven by a 56% jump in Ram sales. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)