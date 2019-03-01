Fiat Chrysler Canada's February auto sales fall 2 percent

March 1 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Friday reported a 2 percent fall in total February auto sales in Canada.

The company, which is among the top four carmakers in the country, sold 18,461 vehicles in the month, with its Jeep brand posting about an 11 percent drop in sales.

Sales in the United States also dropped 2 percent, hurt by weak demand for its Fiat 500 small city cars and Jeep Compass sport utility vehicles. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)