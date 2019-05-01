UPDATE 1-Canada auto sales fall 3.5 pct in April

(Adds sales data on other automakers, background)

May 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s auto sales dropped 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier, according to industry data released on Wednesday, marking the 14 straight month of declines.

Passenger cars sales tumbled 15.9 percent, while light trucks sales eked out a 1.8 percent increase, a report by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants showed.

“April’s sales seem to reflect consumer confidence – which was down 6 points after three straight months of increases, according to the Conference Board of Canada,” said David Adams, president of industry association Global Automakers of Canada.

The industry is still looking at a year that is trending toward close to record levels, he added.

Auto sales fell to 185,158 units in April, according to the DesRosiers report.

Separately, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reported a 9.8 percent fall in April sales in Canada. The company, which is one of the top carmakers in the country, sold 20,802 vehicles, with its Chrysler brand reporting a 71 percent slump in sales.

In the luxury market, Mercedes and Audi sales tumbled 19.6 percent and 17.7 percent but the decreases were offset by double-digit sales increases among other luxury brands, DesRosiers said.

Toyota Motor Corp and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV , reported a fall in U.S. auto sales for April, as rising prices, higher interest rates and reduced incentives kept away buyers. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)