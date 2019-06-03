UPDATE 1-Canada auto sales fall 5.9% in May

(Adds auto industry data, comment from trade body official)

June 3 (Reuters) - Auto sales in Canada fell 5.9% in May from a year earlier, marking declines for the fifteenth straight month, according to industry data released on Monday.

A report www.desrosiers.ca/sales released by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants said the country's auto sales plunged to 202,800 units in May from 2l5,407 a year earlier.

Sales of passenger cars dropped about 17.4%, while light truck sales remained more or less unchanged.

“Some brands are doing very well in this market. Product cadence has a lot to do with that,” David Adams, president of industry association Global Automakers of Canada, said in a separate report.

“If you were to apply the percentage that the market is down through May to the entire year, we would still come in at almost 1.9 million units, making 2019 one of the best sales years ever,” he said.

Among major auto firms, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reported a 25% fall in total May auto sales in Canada.

The company, which is one of the top carmakers in the country, sold 21,042 vehicles in May, with its Chrysler brand reporting a 56% plunge in sales.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales in the United States, however, rose 2.1% to 218,702 vehicles, as demand for both light-and heavy-duty pickup trucks remained strong.

Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd all posted sales gains in the United States for May compared with a year-ago period.