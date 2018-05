May 1 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s Canadian unit said on Tuesday its total vehicle sales fell 16 percent in April from a year earlier.

The carmaker sold 23,057 vehicles last month in Canada, with its Jeep and Dodge brands accounting for about 62 percent of the total sales. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)