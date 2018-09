Sept 4 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Tuesday its total vehicle sales in Canada fell 10 percent in August from a year earlier.

Fiat Chrysler sold 17,770 vehicles in Canada last month, the company said. (bit.ly/2wIN1dg) (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)