FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
September 4, 2018 / 7:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Ford Canada's August auto sales rise 7 pct

1 Min Read

(Adds details on Ford, Toyota)

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co total vehicle sales in Canada rose 7 percent in August as sales of its Taurus sedan more than doubled.

Ford, which is the second-biggest automaker in Canada, sold 29,247 vehicles, including trucks and cars, in August.

However, Fiat Chrysler’s sales dropped 10 percent to 17,770 vehicles, the automaker said.

Toyota Canada’s total vehicle sales rose 2 percent to 20,433 units in August, driven by higher demand for trucks. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.