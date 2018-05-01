FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018

UPDATE 1-GM Canada, FCA April sales fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds GM sales)

May 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Tuesday its total vehicle sales in Canada fell 4.6 percent in April from a year earlier.

The Detroit-based carmaker sold 29,537 vehicles in Canada last month, with Chevrolet accounting for about 58 percent of the total sales.

Earlier in the day, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s Canadian unit said its total vehicle sales fell 16 percent in April from a year earlier.

The company sold 23,057 vehicles last month in Canada, with its Jeep and Dodge brands representing about 62 percent of the total sales. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
