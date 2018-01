Jan 3 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Wednesday its total vehicle sales in Canada rose 9.2 percent in December from a year earlier.

Detroit-based GM sold 19,801 vehicles in Canada last month, with Chevrolet accounting for more than half of the total sales. [bit.ly/2Cx1LQr ]

GM Canada sold 302,826 vehicles in 2017, up 13.3 percent over the previous year, the company said. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)