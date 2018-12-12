Canada to cap pilot flight hours to address fatigue concerns

MONTREAL, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canada is introducing new regulations to limit the maximum number of hours commercial pilots can fly and cap the time they remain on duty, after years of consultations to reduce fatigue in the cockpit, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said on Wednesday.

The new rules, which are similar to ones already proposed by regulator Transport Canada, would lower the number of flight hours from 1,200 to 1,000 in 365 days, and set a maximum work day from nine to 13 hours, depending on start time, Garneau said in a statement.

Canada’s large airlines will have two years to implement the new regulations while its smaller carriers will have four years. (Reporting By Allison Lampert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)