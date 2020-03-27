Canadian regulator delays capital changes for smaller banks due to COVID-19

TORONTO, March 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s banking regulator delayed the implementation of revised minimum capital and liquidity requirements for small and medium sized banks until 2023, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said on Friday.

OSFI is also easing its capital and liquidity requirements for banks, changing credit loss provisioning and allowing more loans to be securitized as part of efforts to limit the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Some loss allowances that would have been considered part of supplementary Tier 2 capital can instead be included in Tier 1 capital, which is a bank’s primary and highest quality source of funding, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said in a letter to banks.

OSFI also raised the proportion of total balance sheet assets pledged for covered bonds to a maximum of 10% from 5.5% earlier. (Reporting By Nichola Saminather Editing by Alistair Bell)