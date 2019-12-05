WRAPUP 2-Canadian banks brace for subdued 2020 earnings growth after worst year since crisis

(Recasts, adds fund manager comments)

By Nichola Saminather

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Canadian banks are bracing for another year of subdued earnings growth in fiscal 2020 after a disappointing quarterly reporting season closed out the worst year of profit expansion since the global financial crisis.

Toronto Dominion Bank, Canada’s largest bank by assets, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce posted smaller-than-expected quarterly profits on Thursday, sending shares sliding, a similar reaction to the results of all but one of the remainder of Canada’s six biggest banks.

CIBC shares fell 4.8% and TD shares dropped 2.8% and both were on track for their worst close in almost two months. The Toronto stock benchmark fell 0.4%.

Since Bank of Nova Scotia kicked off fourth-quarter reporting on Nov. 26, the Canadian banks index has lost 3.5%, compared with the benchmark’s 1.1% decline.

Canadian banks are facing rising loan loss provisions and limited appetite for dealmaking as economic uncertainties mount. Oil price declines and decade-high consumer insolvencies in Canada are also creating headwinds.

“Certainly, the days of robust growth for banks are over,” said Barry Schwartz, chief investment officer at Baskin Asset Management, who forecasts 3% to 5% earnings growth in fiscal year 2020. “Banks aren’t going to grow more than the economy over the long term. A lot of the growth we saw over prior years was really a recovery from such terrible environments coming out of the financial crisis.”

Earlier in 2019, stronger growth in Canadian banks’ U.S. businesses helped offset slower growth at home, said Bryden Teich, portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management. But slower U.S. expansion more recently, as well as challenges to other segments like capital markets as deals activity has stalled, will continue to weigh on banks into 2020, he said.

Adding to their woes is higher expenses as they invest in new technologies and take restructuring charges to boost efficiencies. The most notable was Bank of Montreal, which took a C$357 million restructuring charge to cut about 5% of its workforce.

“Banks are in a slow-growth environment but are having to continue making these investments,” said Bryden Teich, portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management. “But if you want to stay relevant and grow market share ... you have to be making these investments.”

Teich expects banks with bigger U.S. operations, including Royal Bank of Canada, TD Bank and BMO to face fewer challenges than their domestically focused counterparts.

With pressure on net interest margins in the United States easing as the Federal Reserve pauses rate cuts following three reductions this year, Canada faces the prospect of lower rates if global trade uncertainties escalate. ($1 = 1.3301 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Additional reporting by Abhishek Manikandan and C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Steve Orlofsky)