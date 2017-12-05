Canada scraps plan to buy 18 new Boeing fighter jets, sources say

OTTAWA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Canada is scrapping a plan to buy 18 new Boeing Co Super Hornet fighter jets amid a deepening dispute with the U.S. aerospace company, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Instead, the Liberal government will announce next week it intends to buy a used fleet of older Australia F-18 jets, the same kind of plane Canada currently operates, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the situation. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)