Bombardier says 60- to 150-seater planes to drive industry growth
September 12, 2017 / 2:34 PM / a month ago

Bombardier says 60- to 150-seater planes to drive industry growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it expects 60- to 150-seater airplanes to drive future growth in the commercial aircraft industry.

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft said it forecasted 12,550 deliveries in the category over a roughly 20-year period. It pegs the total market value at $820 billion with the small single-aisle segment responsible for around 70 percent of revenue.

Small single-aisle aircraft deliveries are forecast at 6,800 units over the period, with revenue at $580 billion, the Bombardier unit said in a comprehensive forecast, adding that overall demand will be driven in part by replacing older planes and opening new global routes. (bit.ly/2eSoCsv)

Bombardier, with its C Series and CRJ Series jets, is the leader in the 60- to 150-seat aircraft category.

Bombardier also said it continued to view North America and Europe as the largest markets for new aircraft.

Shares of Montreal-based Bombardier were up 1 percent at C$2.44 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

