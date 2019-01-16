Canada plans U.S. dollar global bond issue to add to FX reserves

TORONTO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Canada is planning to issue a global bond denominated in U.S. dollars later this week, subject to market conditions, the country’s Department of Finance said on Wednesday.

Issuing a global bond provides funds to supplement and diversify Canada’s foreign exchange reserves, the government said. Canada is one of the few countries with an undisputed triple A credit rating, so its bonds tend to be greatly sought after by international investors. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)