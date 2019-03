TORONTO, March 21 (Reuters) - Canada plans to hold 10 regular bond auctions and one real return bond auction in the coming quarter, the Bank of Canada said on Thursday.

The regular bond auctions will involve four 2-year auctions, two 3-year auctions, two 5-year auctions, one 10-year auction and one 30-year auction, the central bank said. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Peter Cooney)