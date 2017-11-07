FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada's government issues first U.S. dollar global bond since 2015
Sections
Featured
Venezuelan crisis spawns boom in gambling
The Wider Image
Venezuelan crisis spawns boom in gambling
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Politics
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 7:00 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Canada's government issues first U.S. dollar global bond since 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with government comment, bond pricing and background)

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Government of Canada issued $3 billion of a U.S. dollar-denominated five-year global bond at a spread of 9 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

It was the first issue by Canada’s government of a U.S. dollar global bond, which is sold in several countries at the same time, since March 2015.

The coupon on the bond, which matures in November 2022, was set at 2 percent and the yield to maturity at issue was 2.066 percent, the spokesman said by email.

The funds will be used “to supplement and diversify Canada’s foreign exchange reserves,” a press release by Canada’s Department of Finance said.

Investors included “a wide range of central banks, other official institutions and foreign-based investment funds across a diverse geographical area,” the statement also said.

Canada is one of a few countries with an undisputed triple-A credit rating and its bonds are in high demand. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.